Military's response to sexual misconduct report curtailed by general's orders - Politics - CBC News

The Canadian Forces are exploring their sexuality and trying to address their sexual hangups.
Most people think they don't have enough work to do and that this is proof that they don't get the job done since they have time for this kind of play.
The Canadian Forces are exploring their sexuality and trying to address their sexual hangups.
Most people think they don't have enough work to do and that this is proof that they don't get the job done since they have time for this kind of play.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment