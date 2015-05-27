The Sabotage of the Caucasian Race by Canadian Politicians

Here we go again! The Liberal Party of Canada is next to portray middle class Canadians as other than white in an effort to get the refugee vote? They just can't accept the fact that refugees don't have the right to vote in Canada and that they are wasting precious advertising funds which are donations from white, Canadians in such ventures as these:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Ekd5GAZ_cY

This is not a true picture of Canada! They must be trying to compete with the Ontario's NDP:

http://beets4u.newsvine.com/_news/2015/05/14/32902028-a-new-frontier-in-canadian-politics

Both Political Parties can shove their precious refugees/illegals up their Political assholes! Just which Political Party in Canada will take on the responsibility of meeting the needs of white, Christian Canadians, who are born right here on Canadian soil, who, on the most part, have fallen to skid row all thanks to the Government's gross neglect of their Countrymen?

This situation deserves the intervention of our Monarchy! What will it take to rock their Royal Highnesses off their pedestals and to send the message to Her Majesty that the Canadian Government/Canadian Forces are not meeting the needs of Her Majesty's Subjects. I know that it's all being done with malice! The Government/Canadian Forces have extorted all our wealth and used the proceeds to promote the refugee movement in Canada and that they've left us all penniless and unemployed.

I wish the Royals would give up their celebrity lifestyle and take on their proper roles as Heads of State, otherwise, they may lose the Caucasian race in Canada, altogether.

It will take some doing to ask the white, Christian world to accept Canadians to apply for asylum elsewhere in the world so that we can be with our own kind. We may have to leave The Kingdom behind to save our genes and to save ourselves. If so, it will all be worth it!