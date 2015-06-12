Health Minister Ambrose 'outraged' by SCC ruling on medical marijuana | CTV News

Canada embarks a new cure all treatment! It's all the rage and comes in many forms, from tasty brownies to tea. It's marijuana!

What else can Canada do to heal their populace that is now over populated by illegals/refugees when the Country is experiencing drug shortages?

http://www.cbc.ca/news/health/drug-makers-to-be-required-to-post-info-on-shortages-1.2951095

Is it everyone's imagination or is it true that Canada is overseen by the stupidest people on Earth?

As we all know, The Canadian Forces oversee everything to do with the running and operation of the Country. They take all the glory and they will accept all the blame!