How to Make your Own Breadcrumbs

I started volunteering at a food bank once a week recently. It’s a small food bank that is limited in what it gives away and it doesn’t offer much of a variety of food but, it does have a pile of day old bread to offer the food bank users.

Most of the users don’t like the bread. I know that the bread is ‘Gourmet’. It comes in whole loafs that requires slicing that their kids don’t like it as they prefer just the plain, white, sliced bread, which there is none of, ever. So, most of the time, about half the day old bread gets left behind.

Last time I volunteered I thought to suggest to one of the patrons of the food bank that she take a loaf home with her and make breadcrumbs out of it.

She was lost for words. I asked, ‘Don’t you make your own breadcrumbs?’

She replied that she didn’t know that people made their own breadcrumbs.

So I gave her the recipe:

Cut stale bread into slices and then cut it into cubes. Leave the bread cubes on a baking pan on the countertop to completely dry out. When dry, put the cubes into the blender and use the ‘Grate’ button to turn the cubes into fine crumbs.

She had no idea that the ‘Grate’ button on her blender could be used for this function and she had never used it before for anything. Another patron said the same. However, his wife does make her own breadcrumbs using the old fashion grater and hated doing it because it created such a mess and sometimes she grates her finger tips on the grated or the breadcrumbs fly into her eyes and these incidences are always painful.

I also mentioned that the end slices from toast bread could be turned into breadcrumbs the same way (since I know no one eats them) and stale toast bread too.

Well, I know that I will save the Country millions $$$$$ if making your own bread crumbs out of stale bread in your blender using the ‘Grate’ button catches on. It will also make a dent in the amount of garbage we throw away.

Making your own breadcrumbs is a Canadian tradition and I had no idea that this was a tradition that we have left behind.