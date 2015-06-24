Endangered: Helping rare red mulberry tree survive

In southern Ontario saving a Mulberry tree seems to take top priority with the Government instead of dealing with food and drug shortages and reinstating the Province's health care system.

As the old saying goes, "Idle hands are the Devil's playground!" You betcha!

Most Countries on the planet would not take the risks involved to venture into wooded areas to find rare trees that need to be rescued from death. Any other Country on the planet, if they found themselves in this situation, would just have cut down the tree. However, Canada is the exception to the rule. Trees have the right to live in Canada.

Just cut this old tree down, import a few thousand more from elsewhere in the world (where the rest of our food and trees come from) and plant them. Then they will no longer be 'Rare Trees' in Canada.

Without a health care system the Canadian Government is sending Canadians to death row along with all the illegals/refugees who have staked their ground in the Country.

Yes, Canada, your people will go willingly to the altar of sacrifice while the Country wastes it's precious resources and manpower to save the almighty trees!

As we all know, The Canadian Forces oversee everything to do with the operation and running of the Country. The hierarchy of The Canadian Forces must be wracked with mental illness not to put a stop to such insanity as saving a Mulberry tree!

This is more proof that Canada is home to the stupidest people alive!