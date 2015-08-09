Critics wonder why seriously ill seekers of disability benefits being denied

To bring to our attention that Canada has Social Programs which are not being enforced. They are attacking the Country's most volatile citizens, those who develop disabilities, who are in poor health and with terminal illnesses. These benefits are now in jeopardy of being eliminated from the system.

Keep in mind that CPP contributions are mandatory for everyone over 18 and are deductions made by employers directly from everyone's pay cheques.

This is just more proof of the erosion of the Social System in Canada as a side effect of the Country not putting a stop to all the illegal entries from foreign Countries who have now overpopulated Canada which has put such a huge financial burden on the Country.