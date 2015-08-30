Prime Minister welcomed at Islamic convention in Mississauga

A federal election is set for the fall and Canada's Prime Minister, Stephen Harper, addresses a gathering of tens of thousands in the Islamic refugee community.

Didn't anyone tell dufus, Stephen Harper, that refugees (illegals) don't have the right to vote in Canada?

However, Canada does have the right to execute illegals, no matter what part of the world they come from. So, what are they waiting for? After all, their sole purpose in coming to Canada is to exploit all the work that white, Christian Canadians have put into building the Country!

Why would white, Christian Canadians continue to bring children into this Country when all they'll be used for is to provide slave labour to meet the needs of Islam in Canada whose religion forbids them to work at all? Oh, the horror of it all!

Let's give Stephen Harper a round of applause for being a total retard!

I give my full support to America:

http://insider.foxnews.com/2015/01/11/we-need-kill-them-judge-jeanine-pirro-says-its-time-stop-threat-radical-islamic-terror

God bless America!