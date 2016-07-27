Put An Egg On It

Here's an article promoting eggs and suggesting we should use them on top of everything.

I don't think this egg looks good on this steak nor does it appeal to my taste buds!

In all my efforts to save a nok or two, eggs are one food item that I do NOT waste. I've even stopped dipping my meat in egg before I dip it in bread crumbs as I realized that I end up pouring half the egg down the drain because I don't use it all. What a waste of food! I prefer schnitzel! Using breadcrumbs alone to coat my meat makes the meal just as tasty and edible.

You may think that this idea will not sit well with egg producers since it will effect their sales and mean that they will have to produce less eggs and, therefore, there will be lay offs. I can assure you that no one wants those jobs stealing eggs from chickens. It's a job that exposes them to viruses that are a risk to their health. I think those egg producers are better off on the welfare rolls.