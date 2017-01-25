Nearly half of Canadians will be immigrants, children of immigrants by 2036: StatsCan | CTV News

According to this article, Canada will be 50% populated by illegals/refugees by the year 2036! This is enough to force all white, Christian Canadian born to suicide, and I know so many of us will do just that!

How can Canada justify taking in more illegals when the Country is already overpopulated:

Canada now has food shortages:



http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/nunavut-s-hunger-problem-we-can-t-pretend-it-doesn-t-exist-anymore-1.2929573



Canada now has drug shortages:



http://www.cbc.ca/news/health/drug-makers-to-be-required-to-post-info-on-shortages-1.2951095



Ontario has a healthcare crisis that is expected to spread to the rest of the Country due to drastic budget cuts:



http://www.ontariosdoctors.com/



It's obvious that Canada is now overpopulated by illegals/refugees and now the Country cannot meet the needs of the people of the Nation.

I suppose that if there is a slaughter of the white, Christian Canadian born, and, therefore, a demise of the population, illegals comprising 50% of the population is easier to do.



As we all know, The Canadian Forces oversee everything to do with the operation and running of the Country. They take all the glory and they will accept all the blame!

Canada Stinks!