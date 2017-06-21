I'm the kind of 'Paki' doctor mom doesn't want to see

This article brings to our attention that there are no white Doctors to be found in southern Ontario. I can elaborate and say that there are no white, Christian Canadian born Doctors here and as we can all see, white, Christian Canadians cannot complain about this situation because we are labelled 'Racist'.

This article also neglects the fact that racism works both ways and does not identify the problem we are having with racist refugee Doctors when dealing white, Christian Canadian patients.

My experience with these Doctors, who entirely staff the medical system in southern Ontario, is that they don't know their heads from their asses and are stupid as they come!